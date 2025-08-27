The IDF has been compelled to reduce professional training standards for reservists in its Armored Corps due to ongoing personnel shortages, according to a report by Galei Tzahal.

Brigade 4, which will soon be deployed to a sensitive border area, is transitioning from the advanced Merkava Mark 4 tanks it previously operated to older Merkava Mark 3 models. This shift comes alongside a significant reduction in conversion training time.

Officers within the brigade have raised concerns that the conversion course for operating the older tanks has been shortened to just five days — a stark contrast to the multi-week programs previously required. While the abbreviated training is designed to provide basic operational proficiency, officers argue it may not sufficiently prepare soldiers for complex or unconventional combat scenarios.

A senior IDF officer confirmed that the training duration has been cut by roughly 50%. However, he emphasized that all soldiers will still be required to meet minimum proficiency standards before deployment. "Anyone who doesn't meet the required level will receive additional training and will not be sent to the field," he stated.

"There’s no need to reach expert-level proficiency — what’s needed is enough to effectively operate in combat," the officer added, attributing the decision to the ongoing strain on reserve forces and a general shortage of personnel.

Despite these reassurances, some officers in Brigade 4 have expressed deep concern. "Is this really what the IDF wants guarding its borders?" one officer asked. "This reflects a serious manpower crisis in the army, with real implications for national security."