Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the Security Cabinet on Tuesday about President Donald Trump's remarks about the condition of the hostages being held by Gaza.

Netanyahu told the ministers: "That's what we know. I don't know why he said that."

On Monday, the President stated, "We have to end it. I got all the hostages out. I'm the one who got them all out through my people and through me. And now we are left with probably less than 20 because one or two are gone."

A source familiar with the details told Kan News that these were “unfortunate and baseless statements.” He added, “They are nothing less than a call for the shedding of the hostages’ blood.”

Earlier, Minister Avi Dichter also addressed the issue in an interview with Channel 12. “I find it hard to see a situation in which anyone knows something about the hostages better and more accurately than the Israeli authorities,” he said.