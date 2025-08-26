The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is calling on all world leaders, global intelligence services, and law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the role of foreign subversive actors, especially the Iranian regime, in orchestrating and financing antisemitic violence and anti-Israel demonstrations across the globe.

This demand follows Australia’s announcement accusing Iran of direct involvement in two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne, and the subsequent decision to expel Tehran’s ambassador within seven days.

CAM warns that this revelation is not an isolated case but part of a wider pattern of malign activity. For years, the Iranian regime has exported terrorism, incited hatred against Jews and Israel, and mobilized proxies to destabilize democratic societies. These latest allegations expose how antisemitic attacks are being used as a weapon of statecraft.

“The Australian government’s decisive action shines a light on a terrifying truth: Antisemitism today is not only the product of fringe extremists but also a deliberate weapon deployed by hostile states,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “If Iran is orchestrating attacks on Jewish communities in democratic countries, this represents a direct assault not only on Jews but on the safety, sovereignty, and democratic integrity of nations worldwide. Every responsible leader and agency must immediately investigate, expose, and counter this threat. Silence or complacency is complicity and could lead to the loss of life.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement stresses that democratic governments must act decisively to protect their Jewish communities, strengthen their law enforcement and intelligence responses, and expose the networks of hate and disinformation that fuel Antisemitism globally. "CAM stands ready to work with governments, security agencies, and civil society partners to confront this emerging threat head-on," the group added.