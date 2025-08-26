Police and IDF forces thwarted an improvised dummy rocket Monday night near Beit Fajjar, which had been aimed toward the Migdal Oz Industrial Zone in Gush Etzion.

Initial information was received at the Etzion police station in the Judea district of the Judea and Samaria Region. Detectives and IDF soldiers immediately launched extensive searches in the area. The object was located, and a police sapper arrived at the scene and conducted a controlled detonation to neutralize it.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Police stated that thanks to the alertness and professionalism of the forces, a serious incident that could have endangered public safety was prevented. Under the sapper’s direction, searches for evidence and remains at the scene will continue Tuesday morning.

Later, a security official clarified that the object contained no explosives and posed no real danger. Examination revealed it to be a plastic pipe with a propeller attached, apparently as part of a harassment attempt. The object was neutralized by a controlled remote detonation.