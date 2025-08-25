SpaceX aborted the scheduled launch of its Starship rocket on Sunday, citing a ground systems issue moments before liftoff.

“Standing down from today’s tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” the company announced, according to ABC News.

The planned launch was to take place at SpaceX’s Starbase site in Texas. The Starship, a massive stainless-steel spacecraft under development, is intended to be fully reusable and capable of transporting up to 100 passengers to deep space.

The cancellation follows a series of setbacks. In June, a Starship exploded during a pre-flight engine test. That incident came weeks after test flight nine ended abruptly following what SpaceX described as a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” caused by mechanical failures.

The heavy booster from that test was also lost after it appeared to explode during splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX attributed that failure to unexpectedly high structural forces.

Two prior Starship demos earlier this year also concluded prematurely, with wreckage raining into the ocean just minutes after liftoff.

Despite the repeated delays, the company continues its push to make Starship the centerpiece of its long-term space exploration goals.