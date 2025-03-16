The SpaceX Crew-10 mission successfully docked with the International Space Station this morning (Sunday), a move which is expected to allow the return to Earth of two NASA astronauts who have been trapped on the space station for the last nine months.

The mission of the two astronauts was supposed to last only eight days However, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they used to reach the station is suffering from technical problems that prevented the crew from returning to Earth for nine months.

The trapped astronauts will now be able to return to Earth together with the Crew-10 and Crew-9 teams in the coming days.

Crew-10 took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on