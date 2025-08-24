Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Mike Huckabee (R)
Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Mike Huckabee (R)PM Netanyahu's Telegram

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on his birthday Sunday morning.

"This morning I had the joy of wishing my dear friend Ambassador Mike Huckabee a happy 70th birthday in person," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Sara and I thank you, Ambassador."

"You are a lighthouse of moral clarity, a fearless voice of faith, and a lifelong champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

"Israel loves you. The Jewish people cherish you. The world is brighter because of you. Happy Birthday!"