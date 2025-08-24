Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on his birthday Sunday morning.

"This morning I had the joy of wishing my dear friend Ambassador Mike Huckabee a happy 70th birthday in person," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Sara and I thank you, Ambassador."

"You are a lighthouse of moral clarity, a fearless voice of faith, and a lifelong champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

"Israel loves you. The Jewish people cherish you. The world is brighter because of you. Happy Birthday!"