Iran is reportedly prepared to significantly scale back its uranium enrichment program in a bid to prevent Britain from triggering the reimposition of United Nations sanctions, according to a report by The Telegraph.

According to the report, Ali Larijani, recently appointed as secretary of Iran's supreme national security council, is leading internal efforts to lower enrichment levels from 60% to 20%. The move is aimed at easing Western pressure and averting further military actions by Israel or the United States.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran had agreed to restrict enrichment to 3.67%. Its current enrichment activities, nearing weapons-grade levels, have raised serious concerns among Western powers.

The Telegraph cited Iranian officials who said Larijani faces resistance from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but there is cautious willingness among the regime's leadership to re-engage diplomatically.

The European signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—Britain, France, and Germany—have given Iran until the end of August to return to negotiations. Failure to do so may prompt the invocation of the deal’s "snapback" clause, which allows for the swift reinstatement of sanctions.

The clause is set to expire in October, after which new measures would require UN approval, subject to potential vetoes by China or Russia.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been in contact with his European counterparts to discuss the matter, with a meeting scheduled for next week. Despite public criticism of Western threats, Iran has signaled it remains open to diplomatic solutions.

Internal tensions within the Islamic Republic have deepened as reformist elements push for reduced enrichment in exchange for sanction relief, while hardliners argue such concessions betray national interests. President Masoud Pezeshkian has faced criticism from conservative factions over his approach to foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Iran has ramped up military drills and emphasized its readiness for conflict, with top military officials reiterating that a strong defense posture is essential.