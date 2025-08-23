Lieutenant Ori Gerlic, aged 20, from Meitar, fell in battle in battle in Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Gerlic served as a platoon commander in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, and fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to reports, Gerlic was killed on Saturday afternoon near Khan Yunis when Israeli military equipment exploded nearby during an attack on a Hamas target.

Since the start of the war, 899 soldiers have been killed, including 454 during operations in the Gaza Strip. In hospitals across Israel, 13 soldiers are in serious condition due to combat, 150 are in moderate condition, and 3 are in light condition.

Since the outbreak of the war, 6,204 soldiers have been wounded, including 2,876 since the start of the Gaza operations. According to IDF data, 74 soldiers have been killed in operational accidents in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war.