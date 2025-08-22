Waving the banner of morality, justice, and responsibility - fundamental principles of Torah Judaism - Rabbi Yosef Blau, former president of the Religious Zionists of America and longtime spiritual advisor at Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, recently roused 80 of his left-leaning colleagues in Israel, Europe and the US to chastise those responsible for the humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza and to assail the residents of Judea and Samaria who try to defend themselves against acts of terrorism.

I can remember how nearly a quarter of a century ago when I began to write about child abuse in the yeshivas, summer camps, and most tragically in the home, I sat down with Rabbi Blau at his offices in Washington Heights for a lengthy interview. We had a confluence of thinking, as we both shared an uncompromising commitment to helping vulnerable children who had fallen victim of the perils of child sexual abuse, at the hands of strangers and sometimes family members. I saw a man who cared deeply about truth, justice, and the sanctity of Jewish life. Where has that gone?

Crafting a letter whose veiled purpose is to strike at what he considers the Israeli "far-right” under the guise of caring about “starvation” in the Gazan population of terrorists and militants hiding behind civilians and children, is nothing short of a shonda. Invoking Torah principles of kindness, chesed, and morality to advance one’s oppositionary political position, especially at a time when the eyes of the world are closely watching for any signs of disunity or weakness within the Jewish community, is a beguiling form of sophistry.

But it’s far worse than that. It etches a sinful posture into the collective conscience of the community, because its sole outcome is to stir disharmony and dissent - the perfect recipe for thwarting and stymying war goals that are sine qua non for the survival of the Jewish state.

I am an Orthodox Jew and very proud of my heritage. I take umbrage at Blau and his co-signers flaunting the term “Modern Orthodoxy” as if they represent it, to show that even those in the religious community are inimical to Netanyahu’s program of humanitarian aid in Gaza and his stance regarding the Jews of Judea and Samaria who must constantly defend themselves against harmful, lethal acts of terror by their Arab neighbors.

Do I want to sit side-by-side on the stage of political persuasions with those who cravenly hide behind the banner of Modern Orthodoxy to stab the Jewish state in the heart?

For me, it feels like a ton of bricks has fallen on my head in the past days. I had deeply respected Rabbi Blau for championing the cause of child sex abuse victims - of speaking out at a time when the echoes of silence among his rabbinic colleagues were all but unavoidable. I ask myself: “How can this same man play the role of Brutus?” I ask myself: “How can he promote a letter that undermines those who sacrifice their lives day-after-day to ensure that Israel is safe from terrorists and mass murderers?” In the call for “moral clarity,” all the letter signers have - with one stroke of a pen - accused the Jewish state of moral confusion, misguided beliefs and actions, and most significantly of contravening Torah values.

I’m afraid a brief look at geopolitics damningly points to motive behind this letter:

The same day that the so-called "Rabbi's letter" was released to the press, Norway’s soccer federation announced they “cannot remain indifferent” to “humanitarian suffering” in Gaza and will donate any profits from the October World Cup qualifying game against Israel to aid humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Not surprisingly, one of the key signatories to the "Rabbis' letter" is the chief rabbi of Norway.

Perhaps in joining Blau’s chorus of condemnation of Israel’s war against terrorism, the chief rabbi of Norway has made it a bit easier for Jews living in this Scandinavian country to endure asperities from their neighbors, in a country so hostile to Israel that it would be willing to use the proceeds from a major competitive sports event between Israel and Norway to support those who launched the worst day of bloodshed against the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

Another cosignatory was the chief rabbi of Denmark. In a country whose prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, has unleashed criticism against Netanyahu’s actions and policies and is exploring potential sanctions against "settlers" as well as broader economic penalties in areas of research and development. Is it not surprising that its chief rabbi would be jockeying for a more favorable posture toward its Jewish residents?

Poland’s chief rabbi most likely signed on to the letter in the wake of his country’s public criticism of Israel from both the foreign minister and prime minister. For example, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who is known for his critical stance toward Israel, declared, despite proofs to the contrary, “no one has the right to make children starve.”

So, by getting on board, the rabbis of the communities that are vulnerable to the vicissitudes of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, embraced this “call for moral clarity” - a stratagem or trick to gain support for what is a nasty political agenda that attempts to undermine the existential survival of the Jewish state.

This signature drive has capitalized on the need for propitious conditions towards Jews in those regions where their minority status has placed them at risk of condemnation by their neighbors at a time when antisemitism worldwide has reached a crescendo.

I expected more from Rabbi Blau. He and I were champions of victims. But now I see that he has parted ways with the sound morality he once espoused with deep conviction and loyalty. He must know that Israel's army is the most moral in the world, that a cursory look at its civilian/combatant fatality ratio, its warnings and evacuations of Gazan civilians from battle areas and its feeding Gazans (despite the barbaric events of October 7th) would expose the truth. Must I say to Rabbi Blau: “Et tu, Brute?”

Amy Neustein, Ph.D. (sociologist) is the author/editor of 16 academic books. Her most recent book, From Madness to Mutiny: Why Mothers are Running from the Family Courts - and What Can be Done about It, 2nd edition will be published in September by Oxford University Press. Her sequel to Tempest in the Temple: Jewish Communities and Child-Sex Scandals (Brandeis University Press, 2009) will be published by Oxford University Press (forthcoming) under the title Moral Schisms: Sexual Abuse in Orthodoxy in US, Israel, Australia, and England



