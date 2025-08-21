Scandinavian airline SAS announced on Thursday that it will resume flights to Israel, nearly a decade after suspending operations in the country. Beginning in late October, the airline will operate three weekly flights between Copenhagen and Tel Aviv.

SAS, the flag carrier of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, operates flights to more than 125 destinations worldwide, with major hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

The company last operated flights to Israel in 2016. Its return to the local market follows a prolonged absence and may spark renewed competition on routes between Israel and northern Europe.

A round-trip ticket on the Tel Aviv-Copenhagen route in October is expected to cost approximately 312 euros, including a carry-on backpack.

Related articles: Scandinavian Airlines Halts Flight to Israel

Several foreign airlines have resumed operations in Israel since the conclusion of the conflict with Iran. The Lufthansa Group - which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings - has reinstated daily flights from Frankfurt, Munich, and Vienna.

Air Europa has also resumed service with six weekly flights to Madrid, while airBaltic plans to restart its route to Riga beginning September 4.