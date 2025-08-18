The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization responded Monday to recent reports that the IDF is considering recruiting Diaspora Jews to address an ongoing shortage in military manpower.

"Enlisting Diaspora Jews is certainly a blessed concept, but there is no way that it should serve as a replacement for the fact that every Israeli citizen must share in the responsibility to serve in our national defense," the organization stated.

The response comes in the wake of a report by Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), which revealed that the IDF is exploring a new initiative aimed at encouraging young Jews from the United States and France to come to Israel and serve in the military. The move is being considered as the army faces a shortage of approximately 10,000 to 12,000 soldiers, with officials citing low recruitment rates from the haredi community as a contributing factor.

Tzohar emphasized that the obligation to defend the land and people of Israel through military service applies to all Jews, whether in Israel or abroad. "The mitzvah (commandment) to defend the land and people of Israel through army service is one that falls on every Jew, whether they live in Israel or in the Diaspora, so Jews abroad certainly are natural partners in fulfilling this tremendous opportunity and responsibility."

However, the organization stressed that this partnership must not come at the expense of Israeli citizens fulfilling their duties. "Yet, at the very same time the IDF cannot rely on the emotions of those communities abroad to absolve Israeli citizens of their responsibilities towards our national defense."

Tzohar further called attention to what it described as a significant demographic within Israel that continues to evade both halachic and moral obligations to serve. "Specifically, we cannot ignore how a sizable percentage of the Israeli demographic continues to separate itself from accepting the halachic and moral responsibility to serve the military or in national service."

"The State and the national authorities must do what is necessary to enforce this basic and clear responsibility in order to ensure equal enforcement that will lead to the necessary levels of service among the haredi community," the statement concluded.