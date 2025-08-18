In light of the increasing shortage of soldiers, the IDF is considering an unusual move: a proactive appeal to Jewish communities in the Diaspora, in an attempt to encourage young Jews to come to Israel and serve in the ranks of the army.

According to data presented by the Manpower Division, the gap in military manpower is currently estimated at approximately 10,000 to 12,000 soldiers. In the absence of significant recruitment from the haredi sector, the army is seeking to examine new avenues that will allow for the immediate strengthening of the fighting force.

This morning, Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) reported that the IDF is planning to formulate a program that will specifically target the large Jewish communities in the United States and France, and will encourage young Jews between the ages of 18 and 25 to come to Israel and enlist in the IDF for a period of several years.

The estimates collected so far show that the recruitment potential in these communities exceeds 10,000 candidates per year. The army has set an initial goal of recruiting 600 to 700 additional soldiers each year from among the Diaspora.

The IDF emphasizes that this is a process that is still in the initial stages of testing and formulation. However, senior officials note that "reality requires creative thinking, and appealing to the Jewish sentiment of the Diaspora communities may be a way to enhance the ranks and help reduce the shortage."