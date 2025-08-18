Was the 7th of October a conspiracy of local elites, or something much more sinister?

In 2013 Henry Kissinger predicted that Israel would cease to exist by 2022. It seemed like the delirium of a senile old man.

In 2021 Trump said he saved Israel from destruction. It also seemed like narcissistic delirium.

Israel, a young, strong, successful state, will cease to exist?! What nonsense...

The Palestinian Arab issue had practically disappeared from the international agenda. The Abrahamic Accords were signed. The Persian Gulf sheikhs showing poorly concealed irritation at the "Palestinians". Saudi Arabia was moving towards recognizing Israel. The idea of a "new silk road" from India via Saudi Arabia and Israel to Europe was taking shape. BDS was on the decline. Europeans were preoccupied with economic stagnation, rising migration and a bloody war in Ukraine. They were interested in Israeli gas and military technology. Americans were alarmed by growing Chinese power and the flow of illegals.

The country, despite its internal contradictions, appeared confident in its powers.

But the plan seemed to be ready and waiting for its moment. That moment was October 7th. The massacre did not lead to empathy for the victim, which could have been expected, but to fierce persecution.

It suddenly brought back to the agenda in all its fullness and power the idea of a “Palestinian Arab state,” the only declared goal of which was the complete destruction of the Jewish one. Israel was supposed to be returned to the “borders of Auschwitz,” in the words of former Israeli Foreign Minister Abba Eban.

The dismemberment of Israel was to be carried out as it was done in the 90s with Serbia - the first victim of the globalists. The crusade was carried out in three stages and began the day after the massacre.

Stage one - the “red wave”: media, academies, woke, human rights activists, trade unions.

Everyone who had not lived in Gaza for two minutes stood up for Hamas:

* The New York City chapter of the DSA and AOC (“…thousands of children eating grass as their bodies consume themselves”); political activists Cornell West , Jill Stein & Saira Sameera Rao (“Why it’s unreasonable to be afraid for Muslims who have doctors who are cheering on Israel’s genocide?”); Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney ; Ione Belarra , Spain’s social rights minister and leader of Podemos; The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan ; Piers Corbyn , the brother of Jeremy Corbyn (about October 7th:“There was no killing of children. …The Israeli government admit it was a lie”); Far Left French MPs Inès Corbière (“Maybe I don’t have a soul, but they [Israeli hostages] don’t bother me at all, I even find them rather annoying, especially the kids”); feminist Code Pink: Women for Peace ; Judith Butler ; Samantha Pearson , Head of Sexual Assault Center at the University of Alberta; ‘ Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras’ ; Toronto Rape Crisis Centre ; Trans-actors ; British artists; “non-binary students” ; the “drag demon biracial and pansexual” .

Adin Ross , the widely recognized Kick streamer, gave $1,000,000 to ‘Palestina’, аnd Andrew Tate - $200,000;

Finnish, Icelandic musicians demanded Israel barred from Eurovision Song Contest over “Gaza genocide”;

Comedian Paul Currie with Palestinian Arab flag encouraged his audience to chant “get the f*** out” [Jews] and “free Palestine” in Soho Theatre;

A Broadway theater producer James L. Simon tearing down fliers of civilians kidnapped by Hamas terrorists;

Prayer to “ Mother Earth” and “Free Palestine” , etc.

Trade unions are for "Palestine":

CUPE Local 3906 (“Palestine is rising, long live the resistance”) and CUPE President ; North Carolina Municipal Workers (“…don’t forget: black liberation and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza! Workers’ rights, and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza!”); Ontario Public Service Employees Union ; Southern Poverty Law Center Union ; Psychoanalysis in Solidarity with Gaza ; Canadian academic workers union (Israel is “murderous colonial project”), etс.

Human rights activists are for "Palestine":

Red Cross and Ken Roth ; IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace, J Street, Progressive Rabbis ; Greta Thunberg, Amnesty International (whose activists are seen throwing posters about Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas into the garbage bin); Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff ; Doctors Without Borders ; The Canadian Union of Public Employees (“The fate of Palestine” is a “feminist" issue”), UNICEF and UNRWA, W.H.O. , etc.

"Liberal" Media are for "Palestine":

Alan Dershowitz wrote about The New York Times (and other establishment mass media):

“*Nor do they identify how many of those who they count as “civilians” are actually Hamas collaborators who allow their homes to be used to hide rockets, tunnels, or terrorists.

*They …again failing to distinguish to indicate how many of the “children” are 14-, 15-, 16- or 17-year-old Hamas child soldiers and terrorists.

*” Nor do they identify the number of Hamas human shields who were deliberately placed in harm’s way by Hamas commanders and terrorists”.

I can add:

*They NEVER use the word “terrorists” or “jihadists” in relation to Hamas;

*They NEVER quote Hamas leaders calling for genocide of Jews;

*They NEVER talk about the multi-billion dollar fortunes of Hamas leaders

*They NEVER talk about the total support of "ordinary Palestinian Arabs" for the Hamas massacre;

*They give airtime to apologists for the genocide of Jews and even whitewash Hamas ;

* Their "independent" journalists in Gaza are Hamas propagandists who even receive prestigious awards ;

* BBC staff regularly attend rallies in support of Hamas;

*They reprints blood libels claim that Israel steals Palestinian Arab organs , etc.

Academies are for “Palestine”:

A wave of hate-filled mobs with slogans such as "Death to Israel," "Long live the intifada," and "Free Gaza from River to Sea" have flooded universities in North America and Western Europe.

The world learned from enlightened professors that:

*“Calls for genocide of Jews …will depend on the 'context'” (presidents of Harvard, Penn and MIT on a Congress on antisemitism committee);

* The Hamas massacre was “exhilarated” and “The fundamentalism of Hamas mirrors that of Israeli leadership” (Cornell University history professor Russell Rickford);

* “Israelis are pigs … may they all rot in hell” (self-described “radically optimistic transsexual climate scientist” Mika Tosca of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago);

* Hamas is “charity organization” and “humanitarian group” (Sena Karasipahi, professor at Texas A&M University);

* The Hamas massacre was a “Military Operation” (80 professors of CUNY);

*“Hamas is not ISIS” but a “political group” (Northwestern University);

*“Trans liberation can’t happen without Palestinian liberation” (University of British Columbia);

*”Arab men have been demonized and have been marked as monstrous people who are rapists and for violence” ; (Sima Shakhsari, University of Minnesota associate professor);

*Israel is operating with “genocidal intent” (Omer Bartov, Brown University Professor);

*” What is happening in Gaza today is worse than Auschwitz” (Dr Alex Pillen, University College London);

* “A free Palestine is only possible through queer, racial, gender, reproductive, and environmental justice” (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign);

*“Civilian deaths in Gaza rival those of Darfur - which the US called a ‘genocide’” (Alan J Kuperman, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin);

*That it “could be tempted to shoot up your dance party” as Hamas did at Nova Festival (Dr. Laura Mullen, Wake Forest University);

*“Oct. 7, for many of us from the region, was a beautiful day” (Dr. Rania Masri, UNC Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies);

*UC Berkeley has endorsed an academic’s plan to offer extra credits to students who attend an anti-Israel protest or watch an anti-Israel documentary;

*Already at the end of February 2024 American Association of University Professors demanded an “immediate ceasefire and end to the siege in Gaza” without any mention of the terrorist atrocities, etc.

Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old anarchist pilot, set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., shouting “Free Palestine” in protest of the “genocide in Gaza”

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Western countries were gripped by a mass psychosis unseen since the Middle Ages..

Stage two: the heavy artillery of the globalist elite

* António Guterres immediately stated that 7.10 “did not happen in a vacuum” and “the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation” ,

*Western countries almost unanimously supported the lawsuit against Israel in the ICC;

* 400 government officials from 40 departments and agencies within Biden’s administration demanded a cease-fire;

*US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sad Israel was “driving” Gazans “into the arms of the enemy” and CJCS Charles Brown, said that Israel’s war in Gaza turned the average person there into “someone who now wants to be the next member of Hamas” . (Before this, the average person there dreamed of growing tulips on a farm);

*Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Netanyahu & his right-wing war cabinet have created a humanitarian catastrophe”;

* Trudeau: “Stop this killing of women, children, babies’ in Gaza”;

* Barack Obama: “What’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable”;

* Macron: “De facto - today, civilians are bombed - de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed”;

*Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store: “Almost half of the thousands of people killed are children”;

Stage three and the turning point: “A Palestinian state - now!”

* Blinken gave Israel an ultimatum: to support Palestinian Arab statehood or risk demonization by the administration.

* Blinken is followed by British Cameron .

* Barak Ravid revealed that “the US State Department is considering recognition of a Palestinian state as part of an initiative for the day after the war in Gaza” …“without Israeli consent”.

* Professor Guy Millière of the University of Paris: The “Palestinian state” is planned to be created immediately after the end of the war. The negotiations were taking place without any participation of Israel. (As the negotiations on Czechoslovakia in 1938 took place without the participation of Czechoslovakia - A.M.);

* White House demanded not to 'Occupy Rafah', not to take control of Philadelphia Corridor. Biden threatened Israel to cut off military aid. Kamala Harris called out Israel over 'catastrophe' in Gaza and threatened 'consequences' for Israel.

*Biden issued financial and travel sanctions against residents of Judea and Samaria and units of IDF;

*The White house hailed a ‘revitalized’ PA whose ministers urged Palestinian Arabs to “ afflict the Jews with the worst torment” and called them “apes and pigs” ;

*Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced a matching $1 million toward investigating allegations of sexual and gender-based violence …against Palestinian Arab women...

* Arab "Palestine" was recognized first by Spain, Iceland, Norway, and now by France, UK, Canada, Australia and others.

* Western media and politicians have almost openly taken the side of Iran and Hezbollah, calling on Israel to exercise “restraint” and urging it to “avoid regional escalation.” At same time W.H.O. and World Bank transferred a loan of 76.1 million euros to Iran to “promote the environmental and social standards” of the regime.

(Not forgetting that Iran is the chairman of the UN Human Rights Council. O, Brave New World!...);

* Western countries refuse to accept Gazans as refugees, although they readily accept migrants from everywhere, even where there are no wars or cataclysms even though millions of Syrians migrated. Gaza must remain as a stronghold of the “struggle against the Zionist entity.” The Arab narrative is accurately reproduced by the Western elite;

* No one cares about the ethnic cleansing of Turks in Syrian Kurdistan; the atrocities of the new Syrian regime against the Druze, Christians and Alawites; the Uighur camps in China; the pogroms of Hindus and Buddhists in Bangladesh; the torture and violence against women in Iran; the massacre of Christians in Africa by Islamists, the real genocide in Sudan;

* At the same time, the globalist elites have been systematically pumping money into the “fifth column” in Israel itself, represented by has-beens: former generals, heads of intelligence agencies, former politicians and current corrupt journalists.

The entire West, apart from the US & few Eastern European countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria - these modern righteous gentiles - has launched an open crusade against the state that became the victim of a massacre unheard of in modern history.

Why do globalists hate Israel so much? The reasons are obvious:

Israel is an outpost of Western civilization and the embodiment of its success; a silent reproach to the “diversity” of the Third World with its lawlessness, rampant corruption and violence;

Israel is the living embodiment of Old Testament prophecies, the birthplace of the Judeo-Christian civilization, so hated by the “liberal” and "progressive" elites;

Israel is a testament to the success of a nation state that combines traditional values with technological and civilizational achievements; it is a living challenge to all progressive, neo-Marxist concepts;

“Free Palestine” is one of the dogmas of faith of the modern “liberal” quasi-religion, along with “climate apocalypse,” gender perversion, and the rights of “non-white” minorities. Within the framework of this Manichean system, Israel is a demonic, colonial, “white,” racist entity;

Finally, Israel is a red rag for Islamists: Muslim Brotherhood & Iran, close partners of globalists.

Therefore, Israel must disappear from the world map, and in its place a “great Palestine” must emerge - “From the River to the Sea.”

As I piece together the puzzle, I come more and more to an ominous conclusion: October 7, 2023 was not just the product of a conspiracy of local elites against ‘Bibi’ and his government leading to an obscene massacre by Hamas. It was the starting point of a crusade against the Jewish state itself, which by its very existence challenged the “new world order.” Kissinger and Trump knew very well what they were talking about.

Alexander Maistrovoy is a graduate of Moscow Univ. in Journalism, worked there in his field and made aliyah in 1988. He works at the Russian language newspaper Novosty Nedely, has had articles posted on many internet sites and authored “Ways of God” about different religious and ethnic groups in the Holy Land, Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger), and with Mark Kotliarsky the Russian book Jewish Atlántida.