A senior Palestinian Authority official said that Palestinian Arab factions have not received any new proposals during the recent Cairo talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the official, members of the delegation that visited Cairo conveyed to their Egyptian hosts a willingness to seriously engage with any proposal that could lead to an end to the war.

The official emphasized that the Palestinian Arab organizations value Egypt’s role in the mediation process and are showing flexibility toward any initiative put forward.

He added that the mediating countries, Egypt and Qatar, continue their diplomatic efforts, but no significant new proposals have been presented at the negotiation table thus far.

The same source reiterated the Palestinian Arab conditions for an agreement: an end to the war, lifting the blockade on Gaza, and recognition of the national rights of the Palestinian people.