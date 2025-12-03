rockets found near Yellow Line IDF Spokesperson

Troops from the 2nd Brigade are operating in the area of the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip to defend and clear the area, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and the directives of the political echelon.

Over the past week, the troops located five-barrel launchers loaded with rockets inside, intended to be launched towards Israeli territory.

The military stated that "IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."