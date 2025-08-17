Jewish-American activist and writer Shabbos Kestenbaum sharply criticized Sunday’s mass demonstrations in Israel, where hundreds of thousands gathered to demand an end to the war and the return of the hostages held by Hamas. He argued that the protesters’ anger was misdirected.

In a post on X, Kestenbaum wrote, "I am not Israeli and have never commented on internal Israeli politics. But tonight I have to make an exception. 350,000 Israelis are taking to the street to protest Netanyahu and demand the return of all hostages. But their anger is entirely misplaced."

Kestenbaum argued that the responsibility for the hostages lies with Hamas, not with the Israeli government. "That 'Bring Them Home' became the mantra instead of 'Let Them Go' is so regrettable and makes zero sense. The onus is on Hamas to release the hostages, not Israel! Bibi accepted the ceasefire deal, Hamas rejected it!" he stated.

The activist maintained that the protests risk weakening Israel’s cause internationally. "Go protest at the Qatari embassy, border of Gaza, White House, or UN! A deal requires two parties to agree, Israel has and Hamas hasn't, so how exactly is protesting the agreeing party helpful? It's just so, so damaging to the cause," he wrote.

Kestenbaum added that his criticism did not discount the suffering of Israelis. "I do not discount the real pain so many in Israel feel. Diasporic Jewry stands with you. I have proudly spoken at dozens of weekly hostage rallies here in the US. I'm arguing that mass protests against Bibi no longer make sense given that Bibi accepted Witkoff's plan."