מפגינים בצומת מסמיה מועצת אוקטובר

This morning (Sunday), families of hostages and members of the October Council protst movement launched a nationwide protest dubbed the "Day of Disruption," calling for a halt to daily life and the economy to pressure the government into securing the release of hostages and ending the ongoing war.

Demonstrations are taking place at around 400 locations across Israel, including outside the homes of ministers and Knesset members. Major roads have been blocked, including Route 1 toward Jerusalem and the Ra’anana Junction. Hundreds of vehicles have also left from Latrun in a convoy in an attempt to stop the war.

Noam Peri, whose father Chaim was killed in Hamas captivity, criticized the government’s inaction: "My father could have come home in a deal, but 'political circumstances' got in the way. The Prime Minister could still present a comprehensive agreement with public backing—but instead, he chooses to continue the war. This is a death sentence for the hostages still trapped in tunnels. I won’t accept more families ending up like mine."

Reut Edri, whose son Ido was killed while saving others from the Supernova festival, urged citizens to take action: "My Ido gave his life to save others. Today, I ask every Israeli to stop everything and fight for the return of the hostages, the rescue of our soldiers, and the future of our state."

Lishay Miran Lavi, the wife of Omri Miran, pledged to continue the fight: "This day is only the beginning. We promise Omri, Nimrod, Matan—and all hostages and their families—that we will not stop. We draw strength from public support and will keep escalating the struggle until they all come home. We have no other choice."

Anat Angerst, mother of hostage Matan, said the protest marked a collective turning point: "Today, the country hits the emergency brake. We stopped everything to save the lives of 50 hostages and soldiers and to uphold the sanctity of life. The whole nation stands behind them."

כביש מספר 1 לכיוון ירושלים נחסם לתנועה מועצת אוקטובר

Vicky Cohen, mother of hostage Nimrod, called on the government to act decisively: "We have one demand—present a clear Israeli proposal for a deal to end the war in exchange for the hostages. No more empty slogans, no impossible conditions. It's time to end this nightmare that has lasted 22 months."

Naomi Abir, mother of fallen soldier Lotan Abir, spoke on behalf of bereaved families: "I belong to a club no one wants to join. We've already lost the most precious thing, and I refuse to see more families go through this pain. I look at the hostage families and will not accept their hopes fading like ours did."

Noam Peri added: "I’m here so that other families can hug their loved ones again. I’m here so that families of fallen hostages can at least have the certainty of a grave, like I do. This day—the people’s strike—is historic. We, the people, the mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, are standing together."

Captivity survivor Ilana Gritzwesky, partner of hostage Matan Zangauker, spoke in an interview with Kan Reshet B about the protest strike for the release of the hostages, "Only the people and we can succeed in making the change. We cannot keep on going like this. Soldiers are falling, hostages are suffering, the bodies of the dead will disappear forever. We must not despair. We must fight and bring about a comprehensive deal in exchange for an end to the war."

Hapoel Tel Aviv Club announced that they will strike today as a sign of solidarity with the families of the hostages.

Democrats Chairman, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yair Golan, participated this morning at Hakfar Hayarok Intersection at the start of the people's strike for the hostages.

Golan said: "Tens of thousands came out to intersections all over the country this morning calling for the release of the kidnapped and an end to the war. There is no more time, we are doing everything to return them now." He also called on the public to continue to join the protests, strike and disruptions planned throughout the day of the arrest.

A number of people gathered in front of the home of Economy Minister Nir Barkat, in the Beit Hakerem neighborhood of Jerusalem. In Hod Hasharon, several dozen came to demonstrate in front of the home of Education Minister Yoav Kisch.