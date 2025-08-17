President Isaac Herzog this morning, Sunday, visited Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, and met with the families of some of the 50 hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The President urged the international community to pressure Hamas and insist on the hostages immediate release.

President Herzog said, “I’m here to say to the international media and to the international decision makers: Our sons and daughters are there in the dungeons of Gaza for 681, days. We want them back home as soon as possible. The world should want them back home as soon as possible. Stop being a bunch of hypocrites. Press - because when you know how to press, you press, press and tell Hamas, “no deal, no nothing, until you release them”.”

The President added, “And I want to say to our brothers and sisters all over the world, we are together in this plight. We want the hostages back home. They are the most important issue on world affairs, and we want to see them back home as soon as possible.”

As he spoke to the media, the President was joined by Sharon Sharabi and Yael Adar.

Sharon is the brother of Eli Sharabi who survived 491 days in Hamas captivity after his wife and daughters were murdered by Hamas terrorists in their home on October 7. Yael is the mother of Tamir Adar, who fell in battle against Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, and whose body is still held by Hamas.

President Herzog then met privately with additional families of hostages.