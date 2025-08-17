Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir is set to lead a high-level meeting today (Sunday) at the Southern Command to finalize plans for a major ground operation to take over Gaza City.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal this morning, the IDF aims not only to remove the city's population by October 7, as previously indicated, but also to complete its encirclement and establish full operational control. This would mark a significant acceleration of the military timeline, with a ground offensive expected to begin in the coming weeks.

In preparation for the operation, the removal of hundreds of thousands of Gaza City residents is anticipated to commence soon. Military sources estimate that existing humanitarian zones, such as the Central and Mawasi camps, will be insufficient to accommodate the displaced population. As a result, the IDF plans to expand its controlled territory in the southern Gaza Strip to establish additional humanitarian areas.

The operation is expected to involve at least four IDF divisions, including the primary regular divisions — the 98th, 36th, and 162nd — along with multiple reserve brigades. In total, tens of thousands of reserve troops are set to be mobilized for the campaign.