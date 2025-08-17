The IDF struck at a distance of 2,000 kilometers from Israel, deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site that served the Houthis.

The IDF stated 'The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthis against the State of Israel and it’s citizens, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory."

"The Houthi terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime, in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The terrorist regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and carry out terror activity against global shipping and trade routes."

"The IDF will operate against the ongoing and repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime, and remains determined to continue removing any threat to the State of Israel, wherever required."

Defense Minister Israel Katz added regarding those strikes, "The IDF has now struck terror targets of the Houthi terror regime at the Port of Hodeida and is forcefully attacking every attempt to restore terror infrastructures that were attacked in the past. As I clarified - Yemen is like Tehran. The Houthis will pay heavy prices for firing missiles toward the State of Israel. We will continue to fight at all times and in every place to defend the State of Israel."