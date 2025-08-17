Jay Shapiro explores the long and tumultuous history of the Jewish people, who, despite centuries of persecution and exile, continue to hold steadfast to their identity.

Reflecting on the timelessness of Jewish customs, traditions, and the unwavering faith in their connection to Israel, Shapiro draws a vivid picture of what Moses would witness upon his return to the Jewish people.

Moses, Shapiro explains, would see a nation that has survived exile, genocide, and dispersion, still united by their faith and culture. Despite centuries of attempts to eliminate the Jewish people, Shapiro asserts that Jews remain resilient, carrying the fire that Moses himself lit.

Shapiro goes on to address the current anti-Zionist rhetoric that accuses Jews of being "settler colonialists" in Israel. He passionately refutes these claims, reminding listeners that Jews have lived in the land of Israel for thousands of years, long before the rise of other civilizations. He emphasizes that the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 is a miraculous achievement and a testament to the perseverance of the Jewish people.

Reflecting on the challenges Israel faces today, including threats from Iran and ongoing regional instability, Shapiro notes that despite these difficulties, the Jewish people are stronger than ever.

He concludes with a reminder of the miraculous nature of Israel’s existence, underscoring the importance of thanking God for the State of Israel and its continued protection.