The Shanghai Ranking, which ranks the world's leading universities, published its updated ranking list on Friday.

According to the prestigious ranking, Israel's three top universities, which are among the top 100 universities in the world, fell a few places compared to last year's list. Hebrew University of Jerusalem went from 81st place to 88th, the Technion in Haifa dropped from 85th to 97th, and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, which leads the Israeli institutions according to the ranking, dropped two places to 71st.

This being said, Israel's leading institutions are still ranked among the world's top 100. As in past years, the ranking was led by Harvard, Stanford, and MIT.

Professor Asher Cohen, President of the Hebrew University, responded to the ranking: “The fact that the Hebrew University is once again included in the list of the world’s top 100 universities is clear proof of the academic and research excellence of our faculty members. This achievement is especially impressive during a challenging period, in which Israeli academia as a whole faces unprecedented attacks on the international stage, and in which our research receives official recognition for the quality of our work.”

Technion President Professor Uri Sivan stated: “Upholding the status of science and technology in Israel is a national mission of immense importance, and it is especially challenging this year, when we faced missiles from Iran and Lebanon fired toward the Technion campus, and the absence of hundreds of academic and administrative staff members and graduate students who were called up for hundreds of days of reserve duty.”