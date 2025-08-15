South Sudan has reportedly agreed to receive Gaza Arab civilians under a resettlement plan quietly brokered with Israel, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, according to diplomatic sources cited by The Telegraph.

An official from South Sudan’s Foreign Ministry told the British outlet that the cabinet had approved the arrangement, which includes Israeli investment in infrastructure and US sanctions relief, alongside Emirati financial support.

“The South Sudanese land is enough to host more people from different nations,” the official said, noting the economic potential of the deal. However, he added, “This kind of deal is not easy for South Sudanese to understand right now.”

Despite Wednesday’s denial by South Sudanese authorities, who described reports of an agreement as “baseless,” internal dissent has surfaced, according to The Telegraph.

One parliamentarian confirmed the issue had been discussed and rejected by the majority in the legislature. “I myself reject it because South Sudan is a very young country. We are not able to feed ourselves, how can we get more people to live with us?” the MP stated.

Reports also indicate that an Israeli team may soon assess the feasibility of establishing temporary facilities for relocated individuals in South Sudan. Although several countries, including Egypt and Jordan, have rejected similar proposals, Israel has reportedly explored options with various nations across Africa and Asia.

The plan remains controversial, as critics question whether such resettlement could be truly voluntary amid Gaza’s current humanitarian crisis. Nonetheless, the Israeli government maintains that relocation would not be coerced, aligning with proposals first raised by US President Donald Trump, who earlier this year suggested transforming Gaza into a regional tourism and development hub.