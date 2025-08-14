Think your US brokerage account is safe? Not so fast.

If you’re living in Israel and still holding accounts in the States, you might be one surprise letter away from a frozen account, a forced closure, or a tax mess you never saw coming. From estate planning nightmares to missed required minimum distributions (RMDs), the cross-border financial world is full of traps for the unprepared.

But here’s the good news: with the right plan and a little foresight, you can keep your accounts running smoothly—and legally—without losing sleep.

This episode pulls back the curtain on the real risks facing Americans in Israel with US accounts and lays out what smart investors are doing to stay one step ahead. Because when it comes to your money, flying blind just isn’t an option.

Key takeaways: