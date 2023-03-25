Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were filmed eating at a non-kosher restaurant in London on Friday night, over Shabbat.

The Netanyahus were filmed sitting down to eat at the Gordon Ramsey’s River Restaurant in London's Savoy Hotel, where they are staying during their diplomatic visit to Britain. A piece of lobster, a non-kosher animal, can also be seen in the video, though at a different table.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu's choice of restaurant on Twitter. “There is no limit to Netanyahu’s hypocrisy: He eats in a non-kosher restaurant and then runs home to vote for the hametz law," he wrote.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky also criticized Netanyahu for eating at a lobster restaurant while his coalition is pushing a bill barring the bringing of chametz products into Israeli hospitals over Passover. writing: The country is burning and the ‘royal’ couple eats at a Michelin restaurant on all of our dime."

Netanyahu met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss the Iranian nuclear threat and the British-Israeli alliance.

During his visit, dozens of Israelis living in London protested outside 10 Downing Street against the Israeli government's planned judicial reforms. The protestors held banners calling Netanyahu "Dictator on the run," and signs vowing to defend Israeli democracy.