A three-year-old girl from northern Israel is hospitalized in serious condition after being exposed to a severe overdose of acetaminophen, Behadrey Haredim reported.

The girl, who had received three times the recommended dosage for her age and weight, had been suffering from a high fever, vomiting, and diarrhea for several days. She was rushed a few days ago to the pediatric emergency room at Rambam Health Care Campus, partially conscious.

According to a report on Mako, due to the severity of her condition, the child was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit for continued supportive treatment. After stabilizing, she was transferred to another hospital in preparation for the possibility of an urgent liver transplant if her liver does not recover from the damage caused by the overdose.

Dr. Mariana Moltedo, who received the child upon her arrival at the hospital, said that initially, the medical team suspected it was a combination of a viral illness and dehydration, and the toddler received supportive treatment. "She received supportive treatment, but we continued investigating because the results of the tests were unclear," she said.

Dr. Nadav Shalev noticed a rapid and concerning deterioration in the child’s liver enzyme levels within a few hours.

"The child received acetaminophen for five days, at a dose three times higher than recommended for her age and weight. In other words, an overdose of acetaminophen." She also received acetaminophen suppositories, without realizing that it was the same active ingredient.