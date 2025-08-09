Two nephews of Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The two, Ayman and Muad, are the sons of Abd al-Salam al-Hayya, Khalil’s brother, who serves as Hamas’s chief negotiator and left for Qatar ahead of the October 7 massacre.

According to the report, the two were killed by artillery fire as they returned home to the Shejaiya neighborhood after collecting firewood.

Their brother Ashraf was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Shejaiya in 2003, and another brother was injured multiple times in Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that on Saturday, in accordance with the directives from the political echelon, and as part of the cooperation between Israel, the UAE, Jordan, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece and Italy, the IDF and COGAT continued a series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few hours, more than 106 aid packages containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip were airdropped by six different countries, including Greece and Italy, which participated in airdrop operations today for the first time Since the operation began.