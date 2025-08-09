In an interview on EWTN’s The World Over, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the ongoing situation in Gaza, stressing that the key to any resolution lies not only in humanitarian efforts but also in addressing the existential threat posed by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Rubio, when asked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for Israel to control over the Gaza Strip, made it clear that the United States' stance is rooted in support for Israel’s right to determine its security strategy.

“Ultimately, what Israel needs to do for Israel’s security will be determined by Israel,” Rubio stated. He then highlighted three distinct challenges that must be considered: humanitarian issues, hostage situations, and the enduring threat of Hamas.

“The first is the humanitarian crisis, which is receiving almost all the media coverage,” Rubio acknowledged. “No one wants to see that, and the United States stands prepared to contribute toward any real effort that will get food and medicine and life-sustaining aid to people on the ground in Gaza.”

However, Rubio emphasized that the plight of the hostages, numbering 20 innocent people held by Hamas, remains an underreported aspect of the conflict. “Unfortunately, there aren’t daily cameras down there covering that, and so you don’t see the mainstream media covering it - but there are 20 people that have nothing wrong that are being held as hostages,” Rubio explained, drawing attention to the dire conditions in which they are held.

But perhaps the most critical point Rubio raised was the role of Hamas in obstructing peace. “As long as Hamas exists, particularly as an armed organization, there will never be peace in Gaza. Hamas is not going to suddenly change and go into another line of work,” Rubio stated firmly. “Their reason for existing is they want to destroy Israel. They want to drive every Jew out of the Middle East. That’s their goal. And as long as a group like that has weapons and the ability to fight, they’re a threat to peace.”

Rubio also criticized international efforts that he believes have emboldened Hamas, such as France’s unilateral move to recognize a Palestinian state.

"If you noticed, the talks with Hamas fell apart on the day Macron made the unilateral decision that he’s going to recognize the Palestinian state,” Rubio said, suggesting that such actions encourage Hamas to avoid ceasefire negotiations. “If I’m Hamas, I’ve basically concluded let’s not do a ceasefire. Because we can be rewarded and we can claim it as a victory.”

In response to questions about the potential for recognizing a Palestinian state, Rubio was unequivocal: “Statehood is a - it’s not a real - what these people talk about isn’t real. They can’t define the borders or who’s going to run it.” He pointed out that if Hamas were to control a Palestinian state, it would only lead to further conflict. “You can’t have a state or even an autonomous region unless you can identify who’s going to run it. And if it’s going to be run by Hamas, you’re going to be right back into war.”

Rubio also reminded viewers of Israel’s past efforts to establish peace by withdrawing from Gaza, a move that led to the election of Hamas and the subsequent destruction of the region. “Israel turned over Gaza, turned it over completely with greenhouses and all kinds of things. And they elected Hamas. Hamas destroyed it, built tunnels instead of hospitals. That’s what they do,” he said.

He expressed his belief that unilateral actions by governments like France, Canada, and the UK have only strengthened Hamas and made it harder to reach a peaceful resolution. “These unilateral steps have emboldened Hamas and made it harder to achieve peace,” Rubio stated.

