The election of Zohran Mamdani as New York mayor, known for his anti-Israel positions, has raised alarm in the city’s Jewish community.

In response, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is launching a comprehensive initiative, including monitoring the new administration’s policies and appointments and establishing a hotline for reporting anti-Semitic incidents.

Carol Nuriel, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in Israel, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that the ADL's main goal is protecting the community’s safety. “We want to ensure antisemitism in New York is addressed effectively,” she said.

The concern is backed by data: in 2024, the ADL documented 976 antisemitic incidents in New York-the highest in any US city-while 54% of all hate crimes targeted Jews. In 2025, harassment, vandalism, and assaults continued across all five boroughs.

Nuriel highlighted the vulnerability of the city’s haredi population, who are more easily identifiable. “Attacks against them can be intensified. New York Jews feel less safe, and we expect the mayor to address this,” she said.

The ADL is also creating a “public oversight” system to monitor the administration’s actions affecting the Jewish community, from appointments to policy decisions.

Nuriel expressed concern that Mamdani’s positions could embolden antisemitic acts. She criticized his refusal to condemn calls for the so-called globalization of the intifada, calling it “an encouragement of violence against Jews worldwide.” While legitimate criticism of Israel is acceptable, she warned that anti-Israel sentiment often overlaps with hostility toward Jews.