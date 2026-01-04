מחאות החרדים מחוץ לבקו"ם יוסי זליגר/TPS

Protesters from extreme factions demonstrated today (Sunday) at the IDF Recruitment Center in Tel Hashomer against the enlistment of haredi youth into units designated for the haredi community, including the Netzach Yehuda Battalion and the Hashmonai Brigade.

The protesters, gathered outside the recruitment office, clashed with police and shouted insults at the haredi youth entering the recruitment office. They called the recruits derogatory names such as "Antiochus" and "murderer."

The police stated, "Since the morning hours, an illegal protest has been taking place near the IDF recruitment office, on Yaakov Dori Street in Kiryat Ono. The Israel Police is operating in the area with reinforced forces to maintain public order and direct traffic. Disorderly conduct was attempted when protesters lay on the road to block vehicles. The police have cleared the blocked cars. The police continue their operations at the site to ensure public order and to secure the arrival of those entering the recruitment office."

As a result of the protests, several roads near the recruitment center were blocked. Yaakov Dori Street in Kiryat Ono is closed from King Solomon Street to Levi Eshkol Street, and entry to Yaakov Dori Street via Nahal Snir Street and Nahal Gamlah Street is also prohibited. Additionally, the turn from Ben Gurion Street to Yaakov Dori Street was blocked.

The police also noted that traffic congestion is expected on Route 461, from the "Beit Bapark" junction to the Mesubim junction in both directions.