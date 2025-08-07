The main headline on the front page of the haredi newspaper Yated Ne'eman Thursday morning features the single word: "War."

The headline follows actions reportedly taken by military and law enforcement authorities against yeshiva students who failed to report for enlistment.

The central report states that military police and enforcement units carried out nighttime raids on the homes of yeshiva students, during which two brothers, both yeshiva students, were arrested at their Tel Aviv home. According to the report, their arrest was extended Wednesday night by a military court.

The newspaper accuses Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of leading a "draconian campaign on multiple fronts simultaneously," allegedly aiming to create an "irreversible" conflict between the state authorities and the haredi community. It also claims that these actions represent a "crossing of a red line in the severe persecution of the Torah world" and that they could "critically harm the legitimacy of the State of Israel as the representative of the Jewish people."

In an editorial published on the inner pages, the tone intensifies: "The leaders of the Israeli state have decided to put their heads into the guillotine... The drums of war are already pounding in our temples... The Jewish world is now uniting to fight for its very soul."

The editorial continues: "When it comes to Torah, the result is already decided: we have won. The only question is what will happen along the way and what price the plotters will pay. This is no longer a request or plea, but a warning and a caution: 'Do not touch My anointed ones, and do My prophets no harm (Psalms 105:15).'"