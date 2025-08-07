﻿I’ve followed your campaign for mayor in one of the greatest cities in the entire world, New York, along with volumes of antisemitic comments with much interest.

Please don’t think ALL of us are fools (although many are…you’ve got many ignorant and/or self hating Jews supporting your views and campaigns) who agree when you and your Jew stooge campaign assistant claim that there’s a difference between your obvious hatred of the sole, resurrected, minuscule nation of Israel Reborn and your feelings towards Jews. There isn’t.

Anti-Zionism merely transfers millennial hatred in both the Christian West and the Muslim East for Jews as individuals to the resurrected Jew of the Nations, Israel.

To deprive the Jewish People—the right to self determination in their own ancestral homeland—a right you wouldn’t deprive others of is antisemitism. Period…

Like you, I’ve had a deep concern for justice for ALL peoples everywhere in relative terms.

For years, I was a card carrying member of the London-based Anti-Slavery Society.

Guess what people were/are still enslaving black Africans right up to present time?

Do I need to tell you?

Let’s just say their first letter begins with “A” and end with “B.” Open the link to “Sudan: The Story Within The Story” here.

Listening to and reading your many comments, you seem to be concerned only for justice for those people in the region of MENA who are only Arabs or previously non-Arab but Arabized and Islamized or Islamistized Muslims.

I cover, among other topics, the quest for RELATIVE justice for all peoples: Arabs, but also others as well. See here where some eight million Arabs are really being oppressed themselves:

Funny how no university professor, class course, student demonstrations, or any other mention occurs or exists promoting the cause of the Kurds or other Arab and Arabized jihadi-oppressed peoples.

Is anyone—ARE YOU—concerned about the wanton slaughter of over a thousand Druze and Christians in Jihadi Syria right now?

You’re quick to falsely accuse Israel of every evil under the sun, without checking your facts and sources.

How about the additional slaughter and beheadings of hundreds of black Africans by Arabs and Arabized black Islamists in Nigeria and elsewhere by Boko Haram?

Mr. Mamdani, where’s your voice crying out for these. victims? Is hypocrisy and double standards your game?

Back to the Kurdish and Amazigh writers of the Foreword and jacket comments to my book, together these two gentlemen represent 80 million TRULY stateless peoples in the Midst East and North Africa (MENA).

Unlike Arabs, who already have almost two dozen states, including one on almost 80% of the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine gifted to them in 1922 and known as Jordan today, like tens of millions of millions of other non-Arab peoples (Druze, Copts, non-Arab/pre-Arab conquest Lebanese, Assyrians, black Africans. and so forth), Kurds of the Middle East and the Amazigh/Kabyle/“Berber” original inhabitants of North Africa (before the colonizing, settling, murderous imperial jihadi Arab invasion and conquest of the 7th century C.E.)!subsequently saw their age-old ancestral lands stolen from them, and their own pre-Arab cultures and languages outlawed.

Arabs next claimed the entire region was merely “purely Arab patrimony,” forever part of the conquered Dar ul-Islam, never allowed to revert back to the realm of the assorted kafir infidels, the Dar al-Harb…the realm of war, whether in Hindu India, black Africa, Judaea (one half of Israel’s Jews are from Sefardi and Mizrahi families who fled for their lives from persecution in Arab and other Muslim lands), or elsewhere.

This is what the overall Arab-Israeli and other conflicts are all about.

The recent latest war between predominantly Hindu India (with a huge fifth column previously Arabized Muslim population) and Arabized/Islamistized Pakistsn was all about it as well.

Read the following impeccably researched and documented accounts below to see what I mean regarding the struggles of MENA’s various peoples for their own fair share of the justice pie in the region:

Berber Autumn...

Kurds…Divide and Conquer Tactics of Turks, Arabs, and Iranians to Keep 40 million Kurds stateless

Mr. Mamdani, to an objective observer, scholar or otherwise, corroboration is very important to determine historical facts.

You’ve claimed that Jews have no historical connection to the land of Israel and that it was always “Palestinian.”

To start you off, please observe carefully this Roman coin on the front cover of my book…

Note it is an Iudaea (Judaea) coin of conquest issued by Rome after the Jews’s first major revolt for freedom and independence occurring from 66-73 C.E. in the ancestral land they’ve called home since Abraham arrived from Ur in modern day Iraq 4,000 years ago, purchased a burial site for the Jewish People’s (Hebrews) patriarchs and most of their matriarchs in Hebron in Judah/Judaea.

David, was born in Bethlehem of Judaea (not “Palaestina”) a thousand years later, and was crowned King of Israel by the Prophet Samuel in Hebron. His son, King Solomon, built the first magnificent Temple to G_d, something most Arabs now claim never happened.

The Judaean Hasmonean family of the Maccabees led the fight against the pagan Greeks and Syrians who desecrated the Temple several centuries before Jesus of Nazareth was born in Bethlehem of Judea.

Their town was in Judaea— not the “West Bank,” not “Palestine,” but Judaea, the nation the Jewish People’s own name originates from.

Modi'in is the town where the story of Chanukah originates from.

Mr. Mamdani, too many of your buddies claim that the Jews’s Temple Mount on Mount Zion was always Arab, and it’s named after Muhammad’s alleged winged horse with the head of a woman, Buraq, instead of being the Temple of Solomon.

See here:

By The Rivers Of Babylon...President Trump's New Jerusalem Policy

Overlooking the Dead Sea in the Judaean Desert, Masada, still stands today and was one of the last major places that fell to Roman armies, a major tourist attraction today.

Jews fought for their freedom and independence there…not Arabs, and certainly not non-existent “Palestinians.”

Among other things, please see accounts of tens of thousands of Judaean warriors who survived the first three major revolts against Rome earlier and who joined the Persians in fighting the hated Byzantine successors to Rome just prior to the massive Arab jihadi onslaught pouring in from a fast desiccating Arabian Peninsula in the mid-7th century C.E. in the next analysis.

Note the giant Arch of Titus as well, built to commemorate the Roman victory over Judaeans—NOT “Palestinians”— which still stands tall near the Colosseum in Rome today….

Gladiator II, the insatiable appetite of the Roman Eagle

Be sure now to read the accounts of Emperor Cyrus the Great carefully (in the Kurash Prism) of ancient Persia, the ancient Roman historians, and others as well to see if the land and its people were “Palestinians,” Arabs, or Judaeans/Jews…

“Vilification, Indoctrination, Corroboration...

Finally, this last analysis indeed illustrates how and why “Palestine” and “Palestinians” came onto the world stage.

Be sure to include the two essential internal links to understand this conflict as it should be understood:

Thinking 'Palestine'

Any true student of history and rational person can ascertain from the above and much other solid corroborating evidence that the land of Israel, despite the calamities and periodic forced exiles Jews have faced at the hands of assorted enemies, is undoubtably their own ancestral homeland.

Arabs, from the Arabian Peninsula, burst out of a fast desiccating land literally seeking greener pastures, and waged genocidal wars of conquests which slaughtered untold millions of non-Arab peoples in all directions in the name of their new subjugation, supremacist faith.

The slaughtered on the Indian subcontinent alone is mind boggling.

In sum, Mr. Mamdani, compared to Arabism, Zionism—the national liberation movement of the Jewish People for the resurrection Israel Reborn—shines light years brighter indeed.