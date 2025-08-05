Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to propose during an upcoming cabinet meeting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launch a full-scale military operation to conquer the Gaza Strip, dismantle Hamas, and secure the return of Israeli hostages.

Israeli officials have concluded that, under current conditions, the hostages cannot be released through either partial or comprehensive agreements. As a result, the plan is to instruct the IDF to seize control of Gaza and defeat Hamas militarily.

Previous negotiation efforts have collapsed due to Hamas’s extensive demands, which include only a partial release of hostages, the release of hundreds of imprisoned terrorists — including members of the elite Nukhba unit — a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a return to the pre-war status as of October 6.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly given his approval for a military operation against Hamas. Meanwhile, officials in Jerusalem confirm that Netanyahu is still engaged in high-level discussions regarding the continuation of the war.

Sources from the Prime Minister’s Office told journalists, “We are moving toward full occupation. If the Chief of Staff disagrees, he can resign.” However, military officials warn that such a move could risk the lives of all remaining hostages.

A high-level security meeting is scheduled today with Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Major General Itzik Cohen. Zamir and Cohen are expected to present the military’s operational plans.

Chief of Staff Zamir has canceled a planned trip to the United States, where he was to attend the change-of-command ceremony for U.S. Central Command, hosted by General Michael Kurilla. Zamir had made his participation contingent on a ceasefire, and in light of the breakdown in negotiations, chose to remain in Israel.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has demanded that the Chief of Staff publicly commit to obeying any political directive to invade Gaza, stating, “It is time to kill as many Hamas operatives as possible and encourage emigration.”

In response, Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, “The Chief of Staff is expected to express his professional opinion candidly to the political leadership. I trust he will do so. It goes without saying that the military is subordinate to the government — especially for someone who has served in uniform for decades.”

Journalist Chagai Segal tweeted, “It’s hard to imagine the current government — essentially a minority coalition — launching a full-scale occupation of Gaza if the Chief of Staff were to resign in protest. At the same time, it's troubling that the Chief of Staff has neither confirmed nor denied reports of his threatened resignation for four days.”