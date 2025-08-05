Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Tuesday that he has been actively working to ease tensions between the United States and Russia, with the full knowledge of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by Kan.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on Monday—their second conversation in the past week.

The report indicates that Netanyahu’s office has been engaged in a series of discussions, both public and behind the scenes, with Russian officials over recent weeks. These efforts are aimed at resolving key issues and de-escalating the growing friction between Washington and Moscow, which has intensified due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Putin's determination to continue military operations.

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia reportedly increased over the weekend following President Trump’s decision to deploy nuclear submarines to the region.

Amid these developments, Netanyahu held two direct conversations with Putin. Two sources close to the Israeli prime minister confirmed that Trump had been briefed on both calls and their contents.