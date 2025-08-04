A new medical report from the Health Team of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum reveals an alarming situation affecting the hostages as a result of deliberate and prolonged starvation by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

According to assessments, hostage Evyatar David has dropped from a weight of 76 kg to an estimated current weight of approximately 40-45 kg - representing a decline of about 41% of his body weight.

Hostage Rom Braslavski has dropped from an estimated weight of 65 kg to a current estimated weight of approximately 43-47 kg - representing a decline of about 31%. Both are in a state of severe underweight, facing the risk of multisystem failure.

The data was examined by experts from the Health Team of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, including Prof. Hagai Levine, Head of the Health Team; Dr. Einat Yehene, clinical neuropsychologist and rehabilitation psychologist; and Prof. Ronit Endevelt, former Head of the Nutrition Division at the Ministry of Health. The clinical assessments were based on professional analysis of visual documentation, testimonies from released hostages, and accumulated medical data from previous reports.