Tens of thousands marched across Sydney's Harbor Bridge on Sunday in an anti-Israel demonstration dubbed the "March for Humanity," amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Demonstrators, including families and elderly participants, chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags. Many carried umbrellas in the heavy rain, and some held up pots and pans to symbolize Hamas' claims of hunger in Gaza.

Keren, a member of the Jewish community in Sydney, told Channel 12 News: "It was a very sad day for members of the community, especially for us as Israelis. The situation here is not good. We are experiencing overt antisemitism that has escalated in recent weeks - and the local government is doing nothing."

She added, "I've been living here for almost 14 years; Australia is not what it used to be. My child got on a school bus and the kids in the back shouted that he was a Jew and should be sent to the gas chambers. The teachers did nothing, and only after we reached the parliament and the Education Minister was publicly criticized did anything get done. By the way, when my children respond to insults - the teachers call me to ask why my child is answering back."

According to Keren, many are considering leaving the country due to the rising harassment. "Many are thinking of returning to Israel. We’re about 5,000 Israelis and around 120,000 Jews - facing over a million Muslims and an anti-Israel government, it feels hopeless," she said.