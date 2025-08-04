As I write, all the networks are reporting from Gaza, zooming in on the alleged “starvation” taking place among the Palestinian Arabs.

All of this is part of a production, made special for TV, and intended to draw emotion from viewers back home.

Call it Show Business. In fact, from newsreel to newsreel, on hand is a producer, a director, and even a writer, who “suggests” what these Gazans might want to say for the cameras.

Some are professional sufferers. Yes, they’ve done this before, and really know how to ham it up for the cameras.

Others, the amateurs, need rehearsal…and may require take after take.

But they all know where to point the finger.

“Who is responsible for your condition?” asks the reporter.

“The Israelis. The Jews.”

Call it a Wrap.

The networks came. They saw. They made up a story. The good guys, the Arabs. The bad guys, the Jews.

I was there. I have seen how this is done…how it is all so SCRIPTED, every actor knowing precisely the performance to be expected.

Is it any wonder why the Israelis face a world of blood libels? The propaganda machine is fully operational, and fully in the hands of Israel’s enemies.

The photos of starving hostages? Who cares. Just ask Piers Morgan.

People on my side are NOW testifying that the EXPULSION was a big mistake. I said so from the start. When will we ever learn? Hamas are not human.

From the start, they knew how to play this game, by dragging out the war month by month, until finally gaining the world’s full attention.

They knew that so long as they kept the hostages, and kept toying with ceasefires, they could count on historic Jew-hatred.

Sure enough, here comes France…famous for the Roundup of Paris and eventually sending more than 70,000 French Jews to the gas chambers.

Macron’s legacy.

That was some 85 years ago, but to my family in Toulouse, it was yesterday, in fact, last night. Last night my father ordered his family to get ready.

We’re leaving.

Forget this house and home.

So began a four-year trek past Nazi checkpoints, over and across the Pyrenees, into Spain, then Portugal, then Canada, all with one suitcase.

Today, France’s Macron…amid his strange dispute with Candace Owens…says he is ready to recognize a Palestine Arab state.

Where I come from, we call it socking it to the Jews…and chalk up a win for Hamas. Exactly as they had it planned.

They know the world better than historians and philosophers. They know the world admires mindless brute strength, and that eventually all adopt the same color.

So then Britain announced…Me Too. Another win for Hamas.

Then Canada? Yes. Canada socking it to the Jews.

Like dominoes they fall.

History is being written.

Who will be recorded in the book of shame?

We dwell alone among nations that have no heart, no pity, no conscience.

Am Yisroel Chai.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int'l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore.

