The IDF intercepted a drone on Sunday afternoon that was launched by Houthi forces in Yemen. The interception took place near the community of Bnei Netzarim, where warning sirens were activated upon identification of the aircraft.

This marks the latest in a series of similar incidents in recent days. On Friday, sirens sounded across central Israel, the coastal plain, Jerusalem, the Lachish region, the Dead Sea area, and Judea and Samaria following the launch of a missile from Yemen. That missile was successfully intercepted shortly after launch.

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force intercepted another drone near the settlement of Shlomit, located in the Eshkol Regional Council.

On Tuesday, a ballistic missile fired from Yemen triggered alarms in large parts of the country, including the central region, the Dan region, the coastal plain, Jerusalem, and Samaria. The missile was intercepted, and no casualties or damage were reported.