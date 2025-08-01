A diplomatic dispute has erupted between Paris and Madrid after a group of French Jewish teenagers was forcibly removed from a Vueling flight from Valencia to Paris on July 23, during their return from a summer camp. Their adult group leader was handcuffed by Spanish police, while Spain’s Transport Minister Óscar Puente infamously referred to the youngsters as “Israeli brats,” triggering international condemnation.

French ministers Aurore Bergé and Benjamin Haddad, who personally met with the injured counsellor, issued a joint statement denouncing “the disembarkation and the disproportionate, brutal use of force” by the Guardia Civil. They revealed that the counsellor was placed on sick leave for 15 days due to injuries sustained during the incident.

Although Minister Puente later deleted his post invoking the term “Israeli brats,” the two French officials sharply rebuked him for equating French Jewish children with Israeli citizens, as though that could somehow justify their mistreatment. They declared firmly: “We will never accept the trivialisation of anti‑semitism.”

Vueling and Spanish authorities maintain the group was removed due to alleged unruly behaviour—accusations include tampering with emergency equipment, interrupting the safety demonstration, and ignoring crew instructions. The airline asserts witness statements support that account.

However, alternative testimonies dispute the airline’s version. One passenger, named Damien, described the group as “very calm … everything was perfectly fine.” A parent told i24 TV that after a child sang briefly in Hebrew, both he and the group leader were warned by staff; shortly thereafter police boarded and ordered everyone off. Another anonymous witness supported the airline’s claims.

A lawyer representing the Camp Kineret counsellor highlighted that several children wore kippot, speculating that their Jewish identity may have influenced the response. Both Vueling and the Guardia Civil deny any awareness or consideration of their religion.

French Foreign Minister Jean‑Noël Barrot has demanded full explanations from Vueling CEO Carolina Martinoli, while Paris has formally questioned Spain’s ambassador over whether antisemitic bias played a role. The incident is now under investigation by French authorities. Israel’s Diaspora Minister condemned the event as a serious case of antisemitism.