As is well known, Parashat Devarim is always read on the Shabbat before Tisha B'Av.

There are two reasons why Parashat Devarim is read before Tisha B'Av. The first reason is that the word Eicha (how) appears in the weekly portion, and the second reason is that the sin of the spies is mentioned in the portion.

The Mishnah in Tractate Ta’anit tells us that on Tisha B'Av it was decreed that our ancestors would not enter the Land. As is well known, the reason this decree was made was because of the sin of the spies.

What was the sin that the spies committed? After all, they were sent to scout the Land and came back and reported what they saw — meaning, they essentially fulfilled the mission they were sent on.

Ramban explains that the spies changed their words in the middle. At first, they told how good the Land was, but said that there were mighty people there, which was somewhat frightening. In contrast, Caleb stood up and said that we could overcome them.

According to this, Ramban explains that the sin of the spies was casting their fear onto the nation of Israel.

I believe we can learn from Ramban's words another reason why the spies sinned — and perhaps from this we can see the symbolism in the fact that our ancestors received their punishment on Tisha B'Av.

According to Ramban, the spies began to lie only when Caleb opposed what they were saying. We know that while the spies were scouting the land, they were in two groups — the ten spies, and Joshua and Caleb.

It’s possible that the spies didn’t like Caleb, and therefore didn’t spend time with him and didn’t agree with what he said.

We know that the Second Temple was destroyed because of baseless hatred, and perhaps this is the deep connection between Parashat Devarim and Tisha B'Av.

Rabbi Kook writes that if the Temple was destroyed because of baseless hatred, the way to rebuild it is through baseless love.

I think the Nine Days, and Tisha B'Av in particular, are days in which we can reflect on our connection with the other citizens of Israel and Jews around the world. Do we truly love them? Do we genuinely care about them?

Maybe if we truly become a united society in the Land, and a united people — all of Am Yisrael, together with the Jews throughout the world — the Temple will be rebuilt soon.

Awaiting the rebuilding of the Temple speedily in our days,

For comments: [email protected]