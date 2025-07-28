The French and Saudi-led UN conference calling for the creation of a Palestinian State began today (Monday). The three-day conference is being held following French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial announcement last week that France would recognize a Palestinian State in September.

Professor Anne Bayefsky, President of Human Rights Voices and Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that all NGOs were prohibited from attending the conference despite assurances that the event would be open.

"Today, the UN mob, led now by France and Saudi Arabia, went on a manic anti-Israel blitz. The closest analogy is the speed of October 7th itself. Nothing tells you more about how this international gang works than the manner in which this conference is being conducted," Prof. Bayefsky stated.

"The mobsters took over main rooms of UN Headquarters. The meeting was advertised as open by the UN Daily Journal. And then the French and the Saudis closed the doors and kicked out 'civil society' or NGO UN-badge holders (who are all pre-screened). UN security officers relayed their explanation: this is not an 'official UN General Assembly meeting' so the co-sponsors can decide who can and cannot come," she said.

She wondered: "Not official? This is occurring in a UN building, paid for by US taxpayers, holding a UN microphone, and blasted all over the world by the UN press corps allowed to attend this global propaganda event en masse. And when each speech is over - calling in effect for the destruction of the Jewish state (in the name of 'peace') - the hand-selected audience loudly claps. Canned applause direct from the UN."

According to Prof. Bayefsky: "This is how the international mafia works, control that has nothing to do with rights or justice or freedom."

At the start of the conference, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot claimed that there is "no alternative" to the Two State Solution and the creation of a Palestinian Arab state.

"Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative," Barrot said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also addressed the conference, during which he devoted one sentence to saying "nothing can justify" the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization and the holding of Israeli hostages before launching into a lengthy series of condemnations of Israel for alleged actions in Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

"Nothing can justify the obliteration of Gaza that has unfolded before the eyes of the world. The starvation of the population. The killing of tens of thousands of civilians. The further fragmentation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The relentless expansion of settlements. The surge in settler violence against Palestinians," Guterres said.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon condemned the conference, stating: "This conference does not promote a solution, but rather deepens the illusion. Instead of demanding the release of the hostages and working to dismantle Hamas's reign of terror, the conference organizers are engaging in discussions and plenaries that are disconnected from reality."