The "Women of the Western Wall" group warned this morning (Friday) that it will go to court against the Western Wall Heritage Foundation after its security guards searched the bags of the organization's members, which led to the discovery of a Torah scroll.

About a month ago, a court ruled that the Western Wall's security guards would be entrusted with the inspection only "for the purpose of maintaining public safety against hostile sabotage and violence."

Justice of the Peace in Jerusalem Karen Miller stated that, "there will be no inspection of any kind, including a physical or manual search of bags, the purpose of which is to locate a Torah scroll and prevent its entry into the Western Wall."

The Women of the Western Wall were astonished to see that the security guards searched the equipment of the organization's women. According to them, placing bouncers alongside the security guards, who participated in the security inspection procedure, also constitutes a blatant violation of the provisions of the ruling and an excess of authority.

"We will return to court so that we can have our say on the blatant violations of the ruling, which is actually a compromise settlement agreed to by the Wall Heritage Foundation," said Women of the Wall in a statement.

The reason why the Western Wall Heritage Fund placed ushers at the entrance to the plaza is because the judge ruled that ushers could continue to enforce the rules at the location, one of which is the prohibition of bringing in a Torah scroll.

"It will be clarified that this does not prevent the defendant's orderlies from enforcing the defendant's procedures in the Western Wall plaza and at the checkpoints, but that this is subject to the law," the judge wrote at the time.

The announcement of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation states that "the security guards will be entrusted with maintaining security, and the organizers of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will enforce the procedures of the place, including the prohibition of bringing a Torah scroll into the Western Wall plaza. It should be noted that throughout the year no Torah scroll can be brought into the Western Wall plaza by any party ".