Lucy Powell, a senior Labour government official in the UK, stated that the government may advance a bill to lower the voting age to 16 next spring.

Powell made these remarks during an interview with Sky News, during which she was asked if the government would make changes to laws prohibiting foreign donations to parties, amid reports of financial support from Elon Musk to the right-wing populist 'Reform' party.

Powell clarified that there is no intention to make such changes: "We've no immediate plans to do that, but we do have a manifesto commitment to look more broadly at our elections regime in this country."

In the Labour Party's manifesto for the elections held last May, it stated that the party would lower the voting age to 16 or 17.

However, in King Charles's speech at the opening of the parliamentary session, a speech written by the government, no mention was made of changes to the law, raising questions about advancing the lowering of the voting age.

Powell clarified: "We are committed to bringing forward some changes to the way in which elections are run in this country."