The Military Police Investigations Unit is investigating the alleged sabotage of several UAVs by a noncommissioned officer and two enlisted servicemembers in the Israeli Air Force.

The three servicemembers, according to Ynet, were arrested on Tuesday and brought before a judge who ordered the extension of their detention until Sunday.

According to senior IDF officials, the especially severe event could have led to the UAVs crashing.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the details of the investigation and stated: "The IDF sees such events with severity," clarifying that "there is no damage to the UAV array's operational competence."