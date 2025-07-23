Whenever and under whatever circumstances the war in the Gaza Strip ends, it must end with an Israeli victory. And victory in this case is not the destruction in the territory of the strip, not the extermination of the leaders of Hamas, and not the return of hostages. Victory is the annexation of part of the land in the Gaza Strip by the Jewish state.

This statement is due to a few factors.

First, land has the highest value for Arabs and Muslims. Land and honor are two sides of the same coin: the loss of land is seen as dishonor, and all the blame for it falls on those who condemned the faithful to such dishonor - that is, Hamas.

All other factors - destruction, mass deaths of Muslims, loss of leadership, even temporary loss of power - are not critical. They are nothing more than a side effect of the “holy war”, because Islamic society is indifferent to the fate of ordinary people, including Muslims themselves, when it comes to “jihad”.

The loss of land, like the loss of honor, is seen as a manifestation of Allah's displeasure, and would cause a rethinking of the original strategy.

Second. According to the unspoken norms that have always been in effect in history throughout all centuries, the party that has become the victim of an attack (and especially such a bloody and cruel one as 7.10) has the full and legal right to annex part of the land held by the defeated aggressor. This principle has been in effect throughout the centuries, and is still relevant today, no matter how much indignation it may cause among postmodernists.

After World War I, the victorious powers deprived the aggressive Axis countries of significant territories. Alsace and Lorraine were taken from Germany by France; the German-speaking provinces of Eupen and Malmedy went to Belgium; Transylvania, Southern Dobrudja, Bukovina and Bessarabia went to Romania; Serbia united the lands that later became part of Yugoslavia. The one who started the war and lost it must pay - such is the immutable law of history.

The same thing happened after World War II. Poland received part of East Prussia, Pomerania, Silesia, and the city of Gdansk; Czechoslovakia received the Hlučín Region; the USSR received the entire territory of East Prussia, including the city of Königsberg (now Kaliningrad).

Militaristic Japan, having committed monstrous crimes (it has not repented for them to this day), lost South Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands to the USSR, the Kwantung Region to China, and other territories.

Finally, after the Arab aggression of 1967, Syria lost the Golan Heights; Egypt lost Sinai (later returned under the Camp David Accords) and Gaza; Jordan lost eastern Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria.

After 7.10, part of the territory of the Strip (at least 20%, preferably more) must be completely liberated from the hostile Arab population and transferred to the sovereignty of Israel. This is exactly what the Czechs and Poles did after World War II, deporting Germans from the annexed territories. After the atrocities committed by the Germans, this decision, although cruel, was entirely justified and reasonable. Gazans in the newly annexed areas, also cannot remain in territory that has come under Israeli sovereignty.

Finally, the third point, and perhaps the most important one. The war between Israel and the so-called “Palestinian Arabs” is not the latter’s war for freedom, independence, social justice and identity, as Western pseudo-liberals, who are in fact a quasi-Marxist mutation, try to convince us. It is a “jihad,” that is, a religious war; a cultural war, which views Israel as a Western colonial “alien entity on the body of the Middle East,” and a historical war, which the Arabs view as a continuation of the Crusades.

The Arabs consider all the territory west of the Jordan to be the goal of "free Palestine," and they openly and demonstratively declare this. In the same way, Israel must demonstrate that it believes in the destiny of the Jewish people to live in the land that God has granted them and will not deviate from the covenant. And, paradoxically, the more decisively it strives for this, the more chances it has to be recognized by the Arabs not in words but in deeds. For Divine Will is the only argument capable of changing the Arabs' worldview.

The fact that many on the right are afraid to even raise the issue of annexing part of the Gaza Strip territory and reviving Jewish life there is evidence of their short-sightedness and conformism. In a turbulent and rapidly changing world, Israel will have chances to do this, but what matters most is its own desire and its own determination. The Arabs must pay with the loss of what they hold highest - land - for the blood of the Jews: in Judea, Samaria and, of course, the Gaza Strip.