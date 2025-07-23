Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary British singer who pioneered heavy metal with Black Sabbath and achieved enduring fame as a solo artist and reality TV star, passed away Tuesday at the age of 76 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A statement from his family quoted by Variety said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Just two weeks before his death, Osbourne took the stage in Birmingham for “Back to the Beginning,” a farewell festival celebrating Black Sabbath’s legacy and its global influence on heavy metal.

Osbourne publicly revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020 and retired from touring in 2023, citing spinal injuries.

Osbourne’s five-decade career began in 1969 with Black Sabbath, whose early albums, including “Paranoid” and “Master of Reality”, defined the heavy metal genre. His departure in 1979 sparked a successful solo career, with albums like “Blizzard of Ozz” and “No More Tears” cementing his legacy.

He also gained pop culture notoriety through MTV’s “The Osbournes”, a reality series that offered an intimate look at his family life.

Known as much for his musical genius as his chaotic personal life, Osbourne’s career was marked by controversy and resilience. Despite battles with addiction and legal troubles, he remained a central figure in rock history.

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon and five children. Though Sharon Osbourne is not Jewish, as her father was Jewish while her mother was not, she was nevertheless raised Jewish.

Last year, Osbourne ripped rapper Kanye West for using a sample of his music without permission, saying he refused West’s request to use the music because of his antisemitism.

In a post on X at the time, Osbourne wrote that West “asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.”

He added that West “went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”