Battalion 605 of the IDF Combat Engineering Corps is the last unit in the army still using the Puma APC — a vehicle that, despite undergoing improvements and upgrades, is based on a World War II-era tank.

Following the tragic APC incident about a month ago in which seven soldiers from the battalion were killed in Khan Yunis, the soldiers’ parents have launched a battle of their own — to protect and ensure the safety of the troops.

In a Channel 12 News podcast, Elad Simchayoff spoke with several parents about the struggle they are waging for their children and the dilemmas they face — how can one fight this battle without exposing the soldiers to harm or undermining their mental preparedness and morale?

And what if, despite their determined efforts to bring change, the situation on the ground remains the same?