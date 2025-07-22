Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

Forget their lying assurances to the Jews, American leftists will always oppose the very existence of Israel, as we plainly saw over the 12 years of the Obama and Biden White Houses.

Which is why Israel must prepare for another four to eight years of American hostility and hate when the leftists inevitably regain the White House.

And they will return to power, either in 2028 or later.

How do I know? Because, Trump or no Trump, the American left maintains its strangle hold on US institutions, including the public schools, the universities, the news media, the film industry, the television industry, book publishing, magazine publishing, the music industry, labor unions, professional associations and so much more. (As in Israel, ed.)

Additionally, the left’s belief in their brave new world is not simply a dangerous ideology. Instead, as we have witnessed, it is a zealously held belief that is fundamental to their pagan woke religion, and no Trump election will temper it, let alone eradicate it.

Further, just as it is a religious obligation for Islam to dominate, so it is a similar obligation for today’s woke religion to utterly destroy anyone who opposes them.

We have seen, for instance, how the totalitarian American left will not allow others into their closed shops if they have ever uttered a blasphemous thought that differs from the tenets of their woke religion, either spoken or in writing. Which explains why only three percent of instructors at Harvard self-identify as politically conservative. The same holds true in newsrooms, in Hollywood and the labor unions. The left will not hire any candidate for employment who cannot pass a stringent woke loyalty test.

In Israel, we must not forget that in recent years the American left elevated obscenely unprepared “leaders” onto the world stage, such as the appallingly ignorant Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

And in their second string line-up, the left in America has propelled to the top people of abysmally low character, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose qualifications for leadership are exclusively based upon her once being a bartender, as well as the 83 year-old huckster, con man and leftist clown, the eternally raging socialist millionaire Bernie Sanders.

Also, we must not forget that, living up to our greatest fears, the wholly unqualified Obama and brain-impaired Biden were intentionally disastrous for Israel.

Indeed, today we can only shudder at the image of a President Kamala Harris being told Iran is about to complete a nuclear breakout. Taking a page from the leftist appeasing game book, she would demand that the Americans schedule years of negotiations with the Iranians, even as these same Americans watch Iranians attach nuclear warheads onto missiles pointed at Israel.

Even worse, Kamala’s White House would threaten that Israel must take no actions to protect itself, because the worthless Kamala was holding worthless negotiations to sign worthless pieces of paper with a nuclear-armed Iran.

The only way for Israel to prepare for the return of a leftist White House that is rabidly hostile to the very existence of a Jewish state is to bring together our own alliance of countries with values similar to our own.

Indeed, it is the loss of our shared values that has caused Europe and America to both curse and abandon Israel.

And because today’s western leaders have such generally low intelligence and disdain for learning history, their countries have become increasingly irrelevant on the world stage.

Who could have imagined the world of 2025, in which the once-mighty United Kingdom, France and Germany have no more impact on the world stage than do pigmy warriors in South American jungles or Swahili tribesmen in Africa?

In Israel we must keep asking, are these western nations really the type of countries we should be allied with?

Why is there urgency for Israel to create new alliances? Because we cannot again be held hostage by a leftist White House that arrogantly thinks it can direct Israel’s wars, have veto power over our foreign policy and obscenely attempt to unseat our elected prime minister, even in the midst of our fighting an existential war.

In short, Israel needs to take steps to break free of our dependence upon a dangerously unreliable America and western Europe.

How do we do this? By simultaneously increasing the manufacturing of our own armaments, and joining with Asian countries to develop sophisticated fighter aircraft, missiles, electronics and other defense capabilities.

In practical terms, Israel needs to keep one foot in the west, even as it develops new partners in the east.

As we saw after the Israeli attacks in Lebanon and Iran, there is nothing that beats success. Today, many nations, publicly and in secret, reach out to Israel to purchase its high tech defense systems, the upgrading of their own combat aircraft and flight systems, to purchase Israeli air defense systems, obtain our missile guidance systems, and to be taught Israel’s overall combat expertise.

And besides Asia, there are also countries in eastern Europe and the Middle East that want deeper relations with Israel, as well as states in Africa.

As with many of our families’ histories, those of our relatives in pre-World War II Europe who could be honest with themselves and admit that their world was disintegrating, fled while there was still time and subsequently survived. Those who waited too long died.

Similarly, Israel needs to be honest with itself about the collapsing west, the demise of Christianity, the rise of the barbaric pagan woke religion, the destroyed university system, children raised by woke values they learn from western music, television and movies, a general climate that resists reading and learning, and a culture that is increasingly embracing fads, arguments and ideologies that sound as if they originated in hospital mental wards populated by university professors.

That said, as Jews we do not have the luxury to become pessimistic about the future. We know from thousands of years of experience that to survive we must acknowledge changes in the world, while quickly and intelligently responding to them.

And for Israel in 2025, the smart move is to replace our dependence upon the suicidal west with new alliances in Asia, in Africa and with other countries that wish to stand with Israel in loudly proclaiming our common belief that our freedoms are worth fighting for. And also, that freedom is worth dying for.