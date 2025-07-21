The EU Horizon 2020 program running from 2014-2020 was the largest research and innovation program in the world, with a budget of some $93b. Its aims were to foster discoveries, innovation, and cutting edge world-firsts by supporting research and innovation activities through grants and procurements. Horizon 2020 was built on three pillars: Excellent Science, Industrial Leadership, and Societal Challenges such as climate, energy, transport , health and security.

In June 2014, Israel officially became associated with the EU's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. Israel had already been participating in EU research and innovation programs since 1996, making it the first non-European country to be invited to join the Horizon 2020 program.

The Horizon 2020 program has been succeeded by Horizon Europe for the period 2021-2027.

The Horizon 2020 agreement with Israel had political restrictions, in that only scientists and institutions within the so called 1967 “borders” (cease fire Green Line) would be eligible to participate. Enthusiastically supported by then Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, but not Netanyahu, Israel became a member thus excluding inter alia Ariel University, despite its ground breaking research in anti-body purification and minimal invasive robotics innovations.

Israel has ranked third in participation among associated countries especially with health, food, biotechnology, nanotechnology, environment/ energy and ICT. Research that could include dual use military application was also excluded. Ironically with the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war, Europe is now scrambling to develop its military industries.

European countries that insisted on excluding Israel’s widely applied dual use technologies such as aviation security and even water technology, have now purchased battle tested Israeli military hardware.

Over the years, there have been repeated attempts to exclude and expel Israel because it allegedly “violates international human rights and humanitarian law.” There have been persistent demands that research ties with Israel be suspended. These demands have been more vociferous since the current war in Gaza, with discredited accusations of “starvation” and “innocent civilians disproportionately killed.” Some Israeli academics have tried to calm the situation by stating they are opposed to Netanyahu and the Gaza war. Nonetheless Israeli participation in Horizon Europe has fallen sharply. Its participation is a shell of what it had been.

Israel’s dependence on Europe has always been risky. European countries have threatened and acted against Israel despite its compliance and appeasement. Israel has thus become a member mostly in name only.

The time is now overdue for Israel to diversify, reduce its European dependence and shrug off Europe's blatant political interference, threats and hypocrisy.

Israel needs to look at forming an Asian version of the Horizon program, not by cutting ties with Europe but by adding on such an additional bloc. Conceptionally and operationally, it would largely resemble the European Horizon but without the European restrictions on the “1967 borders.”

The timing is now optimal. Europe is stagnating with zero economic growth, internal divisiveness, Islamization and political instability. Major European industries have relocated to China and other countries. These events are compounded by plummeting population growth because of unsustainable fertility rates. 1990 was the last year that the EU recorded 5 million births. In 2013 less than 3.6 million babies were born. And of course there is the ongoing Ukraine war, with oil rich Russia breathing down Europe’s neck. In other words, Europe does not hold good cards.

Israel remains the start-up nation and will probably increase its prowess in high tech innovation, not least its military and intelligence services which are the envy of its European/western partners. Battle tested defence exports are likely to increase substantially over the coming years.

With increasing anti- Israel threats and boycotts from Europe, Israel should prioritise forming a similar Horizon program with Asia. Participating countries could be India, Korea, Israel and Singapore. The latter is a leading country of innovation in Asia especially with biomedical sciences, pharmaceuticals and biotechnologies. All four countries have considerable and complementary capabilities. Importantly, they also have western type legal systems where intellectual property rights are respected, are rich in human and material capital and unlike Europe, do not have an historical “Jewish problem.”

Israel’s participation in the Horizon program has largely dissipated for political reasons. The EU countries are facing major socio-political problems, declining populations, rapid Islamization and economic stagnation. The question to be asked is whether the EU Horizon has outlived its practical usefulness, given its hostility towards Israel.

Without breaking ties with Europe, Israel needs to internalise the reality of Europe’s betrayal, and reach out towards Asia.

Israel has a knowledge-based economy. Can it afford to delay forming an additional Asian version of Europe’s Horizon?

Ron Hutter is the author of the satire The Trombone Man: Tales of a Misogynist.